Eminem Partners with Carhartt

Rapper Eminem has partnered with workwear brand Carhartt (Dearborn, Mich.) for an exclusive line of branded products available only at the retailer’s Detroit flagship.

Dubbed the E13 line, the collection features special edition Carhartt sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats bearing a logo of an anvil behind text of Detroit's area code, according to a press release. The collection is intended to highlight both Carhartt's and Eminem's commitment to hard work and the city of Detroit.

The collaboration will raise funds for the Verses Project, which teaches literacy through songwriting.