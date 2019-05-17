Empire Outlets to Open on Staten Island

New York City’s first outlet center, Empire Outlets, opens this week on Staten Island, according to Business of Fashion. The 340,000-square-foot development will feature retail brands like Old Navy, Banana Republic, Nike and American Eagle.

Events such as jazz bands, petting zoos and fashion shows are planned to add an experiential element for shoppers. A virtual golf course will also be among the tenants.

“We’re a very different customer from Hudson Yards — we’re a center for all people,” said Joe Ferrara, a principal at BFC Partners, developer of the $450 million project with a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “From denim to diamonds.”