Esprit Names Next CEO

Esprit (Hong Kong) has named its next Chief Executive Officer. On June 1, Anders Kristiansen will succeed José Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez, who is stepping down.

Kristiansen was formerly Chief Executive Officer for New Look (London), a post he left in September. Kristiansen is expected to help the brand expand its global presence, particularly in China.

The company also announced that Independent Non-Executive Chairman Raymond Or Ching Fai will take on the role of Executive Chairman from April 1, according to Retail Gazette.