Everlane Makes Deal with Nordstrom

San Francisco-based online retailer Everlane will make its brick-and-mortar debut through a distribution deal with Nordstrom (Seattle).

Nordstrom has signed on to carry 200 Everlane products for a six-week trial, both online and at eight Nordstrom locations, reports the San Francisco Business Times. The retailer is also moving on plans to open its first permanent retail location at 461 Valencia Street in San Francisco.

"We're not going to have a 500-person company overnight," said Everlane CEO Michael Preysman. "Hopefully we do [at some point], but it will have to make sense when we do."