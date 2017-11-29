Everlane to Open First Store

Everlane (San Francisco) will open its first bricks-and-mortar retail store this weekend. The store will open in New York, with a second location planned to open in Feb. 2018 in San Francisco.

The store will sell the company’s trademark T-shirts, cashmere sweaters and shoes, and will have space for dinners, workshops and lectures.

The store openings mark “a major departure from the company’s original vision,” according to Fortune. That’s because, as recently as five years ago, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Preysman said in an interview that the company would “shut down” before it opened a physical location.