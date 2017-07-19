Everlane Plans First Flagship

Everlane (San Francisco) will be opening its first permanent brick-and-mortar flagship soon. While an official opening date is not yet available, the brand’s first store will be located in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood at 461 Valencia Street. The store already features a rainbow flag with the brand’s “100% Human” slogan painted on the door, reports Racked.

While the brand has experimented with physical locations in the past, it has primarily been a direct-to-consumer brand selling ethically-made clothing at wholesale prices. Last year in its headquarters, it opened the Everlane Lab where it tests new products. It has also opened various pop-up shops in New York City in the past.