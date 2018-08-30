Ex-CEO Sues Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble (New York) is being sued by its former Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros, who was fired from his post July 3. Parneros alleges that the company’s public statements regarding his dismissal have “falsely and irrevocably damaged” his reputation and career, according to Retail Dive.

He also claims he was fired without cause, though the company alleges he violated company policy by committing sexual harassment and bullying, among other charges.

At the time of his dismissal, Parneros had been in the role for about a year. He argues that he is owed more than $4 million in cash plus equity. The company argues that the lawsuit is an effort to extort money.