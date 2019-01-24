Express CEO Steps Down

Columbus, Ohio-based Express announced that Chief Executive Officer David Kornberg has stepped down from his dual roles as ceo and president. He will remain with the company through February 21.

Matthew Moellering has been named interim ceo and interim president until a permanent replacement is found. Moellering has served as the company’s executive vp and chief operating officer since September 2011 and will continue in those roles, as well.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the news comes as sales for the retailer have been declining.