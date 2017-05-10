Express Closing All Canadian Stores

Company will close its 17 stores to improve profitability, optimize store footprint
Posted May 10, 2017

Express (Columbus, Ohio) announced that it will be closing all 17 of its Canadian stores. While the retailer will keep all 635 of its U.S. stores open, the Canadian closures are a part of its efforts to improve profitability and optimize its store footprint. Stores will begin conducting store-closing sales later this month.

“The challenging Canadian retail environment, coupled with unfavorable exchange rates, prevented us from meeting the expectations we had when we entered the market in 2011,” said company President and CEO David Kornberg.

Consequently, the company will discontinue operations with its Canadian subsidiary, Express Fashion Apparel Canada Inc., reports EPR Retail News.

 

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.