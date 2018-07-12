Fabletics Expands Store Fleet

Fabletics (El Segundo, Calif.) announced plans to open 75 new stores as it looks to compete more aggressively with competitors including lululemon (Vancouver) and Athleta (San Francisco), according to Retail TouchPoints. It has not yet specified when and where all of these new openings will take place.

The company currently operates 25 stores so this expansion, which will include adding stores throughout the U.S. and globally, will bring its fleet up to 100 brick-and-mortar locations. As a part of this opening spree, the company will open its first stores in the Philippines.

One of the new stores slated to open later this year in Bellevue, Wash., will debut a new store design that includes a leggings bar and a selfie wall as well as a high-tech payment processing system.