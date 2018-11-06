Facebook Launches Macy’s Holiday Pop-Ups

Nine Macy’s (Cincinnati) locations across the United States will house Facebook- and Instagram-branded pop-up shops this holiday season, Facebook announced yesterday.

The pop-up shops will be located in Macy’s The Market pop-ups in New York; Pittsburgh; Atlanta; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; San Antonio; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and Seattle. The shops will highlight the top 100 small businesses and digital-native brands on Facebook and Instagram.

To celebrate the pop-up partnership debut, Macy’s Herald Square location will be celebrated in an ad campaign featuring New York’s Grand Central Station.

Some of the shops featured in the pop-ups include Two Blind Brothers, Love Your Melon, Bespoke Post and Charleston Gourmet Burger Co.