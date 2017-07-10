Famous Footwear Launches Pick-Up Program

Famous Footwear (St. Louis) is implementing a free in-store pick-up program in its 1000 locations nationwide.

“Giving our customers the opportunity to pick shoes up the same day is a big plus. And with our convenient locations, it makes it very easy. We quickly saw the success of this program in our pilot,” said Rick Ausick, division president of Famous Footwear, in a press release.

Launched in time for back-to-school shopping, the program averages a 2-hour turnaround between order and pick up.