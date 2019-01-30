FAO Schwarz Announces London Store

FAO Schwarz (New York) is planning to open its first ever European flagship store, which will be located inside Selfridges (London) on London’s Oxford Street. The space is slated to open Nov. 1, 2019.

The FAO Schwarz space will occupy more than 20,000 square feet in the iconic department store and will feature the brand’s full line of products as well as a variety of interactive experiences.

This news follows the brand’s resurrection that includes a new flagship in New York, and another new store planned for Beijing later this spring, according to a press release.