FAO Schwarz Makes a Comeback

ThreeSixty Group Inc. (Irvine, Calif.) has plans to revive the FAO Schwarz brand in time for the holiday shopping season.

The company acquired the brand from now-defunct Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.) in October 2016, almost a year after the company had already closed the brand. ThreeSixty plans to open an FAO Schwarz store in New York's Rockefeller Center sometime this November. The opening of the 20,000-sqaure-foot store is part of the company's plan to revive the brand on a global scale, according to The Wall Street Journal.

To that end, the new location will revolve around experiential shopping, which will feature product demonstrators, magicians and staffers in costume, including life-size toy soldiers. The company also hopes to open a second, smaller store at LaGuardia Airport later this fall and another store in China next year.