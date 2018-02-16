FAO Schwarz Plans New Stores

FAO Schwarz (New York) announced plans for domestic and international growth, including a new 20,000-square-foot flagship in New York in time for the holiday 2018 shopping season. The new store will open in the Rockefeller Plaza.

The company has entered into an exclusive agreement with Hudson Group (East Rutherford, N.J.) to open a chain of FAO Schwarz branded shops in various airports throughout the U.S. and Canada. The first of these stores will open later this year as well as a standalone FAO Schwarz-branded candy store.

International expansion is also in the works, which includes a launch in China. The launch will occur this year through a long-term, multi-channel brand collaboration with Kidsland (Hong Kong). The retailer plans to open flagship locations in Beijing and Shanghai, with 30 smaller specialty stores elsewhere throughout China. It is also expected to open about 200 shop-in-shops in Chinese department stores over the next five years, according to a press release.