FAO Schwarz to Return to Manhattan

Upscale toy retailer FAO Schwarz (New York) has announced it will open a store in New York’s midtown next fall. The news comes a year-and-a-half after it closed its iconic store on Fifth Avenue in 2015 due to rent issues.

The upcoming location will be smaller than its original site, at just 19,000 square feet, about one-third the size. The store will be located in Rockefeller Plaza, reports the New York Post, and it will span the ground floor and mezzanine level – the space now occupied by the NBC Experience store.

The NBC Experience store will move into the network’s lobby store within the same building.

Formerly purchased by Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.), FAO Schwarz was sold to ThreeSixty Group (Irvine, Calif.) last year.