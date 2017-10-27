FAO Schwarz Revived

FAO Schwarz (New York) has partnered with The Bon-Ton Stores (York, Pa.) to sell some of its most popular toys in 186 of department stores as well as online.

The toys will be available in a number of Bon-Ton stores as well as the company’s other brands including Boston Store, Bergner's, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers stores starting November 4.

According to a press release, the partnership will be ongoing and is not limited to just the holiday shopping season. However, FAO Schwarz has opened a pop-up shop inside the Bergdorf Goodman (New York) in New York’s Upper East Side that will be open through December 31, reports NBC New York.