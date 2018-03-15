FAO Schwarz Signs Airport Deal

Hudson Group (Parsippany-Troy, N.J.) announced that it has signed an agreement with FAO Schwarz (New York) to serve as the brand’s exclusive airport retailer. The companies expect to open FAO Schwarz-branded toy and candy shops throughout various U.S. airports by the end of 2019.

According to a press release, “FAO has provided a magical experience for children for over 150 years and we are proud to keep this tradition alive by crafting transformative retail experiences in new environments,” said David Niggli, FAO Schwarz’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

The companies have not yet announced how many stores are expected to open or in which cities they will be located.