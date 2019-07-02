Fashion Designer Khalid Al Qasimi Passes

Fashion designer Khalid Al Qasimi passed away in London Monday, July 1, at the age of 39. Born Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasim, he moved to the U.K. at age nine and launched his fashion label in 2008, WWD reports. He was the second son of the ruler of Sharjah in the U.A.E.

The designer made headlines when he was involved in producing a shirt with Vetements (Zurich) that read “Don’t shoot,” in French, English and Arabic, for its spring 2020 show in Paris.

“This T-shirt was something very personal to me,” he reportedly told Highsnobiety, WWD reports. “We’ve reworked it to highlight issues of the Middle East and what’s happening in the Middle East at the moment.”

Three days of mourning have been declared for the U.A.E., WWD reports.