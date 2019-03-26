Fashion Director of Neiman Marcus Departs

Neiman Marcus’ (Dallas) longtime Senior VP and Fashion Director is leaving the company March 29 after working for the brand for 28 years. He has spent 13 years in his current role.

Downing is credited for innovating within the brand’s experiential retail and fashion teams with his “creative approach to fashion and styling,” said Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffrey Van Raemdonck in a statement to RetailDive.

Downing is the second veteran executive to leave Neiman Marcus this year. In January the retailer’s former President and Chief Merchandising Officer Jim Gold departed after 28 years with the company. Downing’s replacement has not yet been named.