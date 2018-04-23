Fashion in Florence

Pitti Immagine Uomo 93 made its way to the cobblestoned streets of Florence, Italy, this January. Considered one of the most significant and prestigious events for all things menswear, the biannual trade show is an international hub for the weird, the wild and the wonderful. From January 8-11, an estimated 36,000 visitors – buyers, stylists, editors and more – were witness to the show’s cinematic theme, where each of the 14 venues embodied a different genre of film. The 93rd edition also shined a light on Asian fashion, with the guest of honor being Japanese designer Jun Takahashi and a separate space dedicated to the seven finalists of the Tokyo Fashion Award. Pitti Uomo returns to Florence this summer for its 94th edition from June 12-15.