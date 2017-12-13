Fendi Opens London Boutique

Fendi (Rome) has opened a new, two-story boutique in London.

The store was designed by Dimore Studio (Milan), which has designed other stores for the brand, and was fashioned to mimic a high-rise apartment set in Rome during the 1960s.

Inside you'll find kilim carpeting and iconic retro designs such as Pierre Cardin wood chairs from the '70s provide a vintage, homey feel. Graphic stairs lead the way to the second floor where a VIP area features pink plaster walls and a curved sofa.

The other side of the second floor boasts a more masculine aesthetic with mocha-colored walls, lacquered crock shelves and Vienna straw panels as well as an assortment of retro furnishings, according to Women’s Wear Daily.