Fewer Job Cuts Announced Last Month

A new survey reveals that companies saw 43 percent fewer job cuts in April than in March. This bucks the trend that 2018 has experienced an increase in job cuts.

According to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas (Chicago), companies announced plans to cut 36,081 jobs last month as compared with 64,141 job cuts in March. (Those numbers were higher than the 35,269 cuts announced in February and the 44,653 cuts from January.) In total, 2018 has seen 8 percent more job cuts announced than during the same period in 2017.

Retailers have contributed the most to this year’s cuts, with 7844 of April’s announced cuts coming from the retail industry.

"An increase in large-scale job cut announcements could be on the horizon," Chief Executive Officer John Challenger said in a statement, according to CNBC.