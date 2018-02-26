Final Visual Competition Deadline this Friday

The final deadline for the annual International Visual Competition is this Friday, March 2, at 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET.

All retailers, visual merchandisers, design firms, independent designers, manufacturers and distributors are welcome to enter.* Designed to celebrate visual display achievements of limited shelf life, all winners will be featured in the July 2018 issue.

To submit, or for more details, please visit vmsd.com/visual-competition .

For questions or concerns, or to inquire about an extension, please contact VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com.

Winners will receive...

GRAND PRIZE (Best in Show): A FREE International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) registration (valued at up to $1400+) at the Motif Hotel in Seattle, Oct. 2-4, 2018; featured coverage in VMSD’s July 2018 issue; recognition during VMSD’s awards ceremony at IRDC 2018; a commemorative plaque and certificate.

FIRST PLACE: A discounted rate (savings of up to $400+) to attend IRDC in Seattle, Oct. 2-4, 2018; coverage in VMSD ’s July 2018 issue; announced at VMSD’s awards ceremony at IRDC 2018; a commemorative certificate.

HONORABLE MENTION: A discounted rate to attend IRDC in Seattle, Oct. 2-4, 2018; a mention in VMSD’s July 2018 issue; announced at VMSD’s awards ceremony at IRDC 2018; a commemorative certificate.

*Suppliers and manufacturers are only eligible for entry to the International Retail Design Conference as conference sponsors, not as attendees. (If a supplier or manufacturer wins a free or discounted IRDC registration, they will be allowed to gift the registration to a preferred retail client.)

For IRDC sponsorship opportunities, please contact Murray Kasmenn at murray.kasmenn@stmediagroup.com.