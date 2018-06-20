Finish Line Acquired by JD Sports

JD Sports (Bury, U.K.) has purchased Finish Line (Indianapolis) in a $558 million acquisition as a way to enter and gain a foothold in the U.S. marketplace.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Finish Line has struggled in recent years due to a lack of scale as many shoe companies have found alternative ways to reach customers. Consequently, JD Sports has a larger and more global scale that is expected to better provide a larger extent of products and drive margins for the U.S. retailer.

JD Sports is expected to begin upgrading stores and invest in Finish Line’s existing fleet.