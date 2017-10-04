Fiorucci Relaunches with London Flagship

Fifty years after it first founded, Fiorucci (London) is relaunching with a new two-story location in London.

The 5000-square-foot flagship was designed by Brinkworth (London) and is located in what was, during Victorian times, a chocolate factory. The store features a spiral staircase and a large plant installation. It has a customization area for tailoring and personalization, including sprint printing graphics from the Fiorucci archives. It will also feature a cocktail bar, lounge area and a ground floor cafe called Fioruccino's, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The brand was acquired in 2015 by Chief Executive Officer Janie Schaffer and her business partner and ex-husband, Stephen Schaffer. The duo relaunched the brand earlier this year with a website and pop-up shops in Barneys New York (New York) and Selfridges (London).