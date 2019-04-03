First Cannabis Stores Open in Ottawa

Three retail cannabis dispensaries have opened their doors in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa, according to the Ottawa Business Journal.

Fire & Flower, among the first, reported opening day sales of more than $50,000. The space features a “strain wall”, a tactical experience for shoppers hoping to identify the right type of cannabis while those who have already made out a list can go directly to a self-serve kiosk to complete their transactions.

Because private retailers are limited in their ability to advertise, many are relying on store design and customer service to differentiate themselves from their competition, said Pat Angove, a B.C.-based cannabis retail instructor at the College of the Rockies.