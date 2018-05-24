First-Ever Cover Girl Store Planned

Cosmetics manufacturer Coty (New York) is planning to open its first-ever Cover Girl store. The brick-and-mortar flagship will be located in New York’s Time Square, where the company recently signed a 10-year lease on a four-story, 10,040-square-foot building, which also includes 5800-square-feet of LED billboards.

According to Commercial Observer, the move is not surprising, given the increasing closure of department stores, where the brand is often sold. Cover Girl is seen as an “approachable brand” that will appeal to domestic and international tourists alike.

The store is expected to open sometime this year and will include a section for manicures and makeovers.