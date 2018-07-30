First US A Land Store Opens in Brooklyn

A Land, the Seoul, South Korea-based fast-fashion retailer targeting millennials, has opened its first U.S. store in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

The store, located at 92 N. Sixth St., features various departments and an assortment of the company’s staple product lines, including leather goods from Fennec, accessories from Chi Chi and fashions from City Breeze. The retailer draws comparisons to brands like Zara, where value for trends is most appealing to its urban-based, under-35 consumers. The retailer’s products are designed and produced in South Korea, reports Women’s Wear Daily, where it can produce “high-quality” products at a low cost.

A Land was founded in 2006 and it operates 14 stores in Korea, four in Hong Kong and one in Bangkok, with two more opening in Bangkok this fall. It has signed a 10-year commitment on its Brooklyn location lease, but the brand has not confirmed further U.S. expansion plans.