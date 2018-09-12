Five Below Expands Toy Department

Five Below (Philadelphia) is reportedly on track to open 125 new stores this year.

As the company’s footprint grows, it plans to also expand some of the products it sells in stores, specifically, in its toy department. According to Chain Store Age, the company sees an opportunity to fill the void left by now-bankrupt retailer Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.). The expanded toy department will debut in stores starting this month.

In addition, the company also announced it has created and filled a new executive team role: Chief Information Officer. To that post, it has named Rob Feuerman, who most recently worked in senior roles at Gap Inc. (San Francisco).