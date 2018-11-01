Five Below Prepares for New York Debut

Philadelphia-based Five Below will be opening a new flagship in New York on Friday, November 2, 2018. The 11,000-square-foot store will be located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Aimed at tweens and teens, the store will feature a large, 567-square-foot mural of New York where shoppers can take selfies and share on social media. There will also be an area devoted to New York-centric products and souvenirs.

The retailer already operates more than 30 stores throughout the city and its suburbs, but this will be its first in this part of the city, according to Chain Store Age.