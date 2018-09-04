Fixing the Wardrobe Malfunction: How Savers Re-imagined Reuse Through the Power of Design





Retailers face a number of obstacles when incorporating social missions into brand positioning. Take the example of Savers, a global, for-profit thrift retailer with 330 stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Koonings and Musco shared how the brand, in business for 60 years, developed impactful designs through mission-centric brand positioning that helped build consumer loyalty among existing customers, as well as new audiences, increasing revenue and establishing Savers as a thought leader in the “do good” space. Attendees found out how design can aid in leveraging a company’s goals and values, while gaining new customers and inspiring current ones.

