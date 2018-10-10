Food Lion Revamps Roanoke Stores

Food Lion (Salisbury, N.C.) recently made a $91.7 million investment to update and overhaul 63 stores throughout the greater Roanoke, Va., area, which will debut today, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

The newly remodeled stores have been updated with signage and groupings of like products to make for easier navigation and product retrieval, as well as expanded “Local Goodness” sections featuring locally produced items. Some of the stores now boast walk-in garden coolers aimed at keeping produce fresh longer.

According to a press release, the investments also include hiring nearly 2000 additional associates as a way to provide better customer service, as well as a donation of two food trucks to area food banks to transport food to local families in need.