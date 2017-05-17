Foot Locker Plans LA Jordan Store

Foot Locker (New York) has filed an application with Los Angeles to build a new flagship store for the Jordan Brand in the city’s Broadway Corridor. The application shows that the company’s plans to build a three-story building at 620 S. Broadway.

The store is expected to include about 8000 square feet of retail space spread throughout two floors. In addition, the store is expected to include an exercise room, locker room as well as an open-air basketball court on the roof. Part of the basketball court is intended to be transparent so that it will also act as a skylight for the floor below.

The company plans to preserve much of the building’s original façade ornamentation, including putting the store’s logo over a window rather than over the parapet area so as to not obscure the building’s architecture.

The company has not announced when the store will open, reports laist.