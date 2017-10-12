Forever 21 Debuts New Store

Forever 21 (Los Angeles) has launched a new store, Riley Rose, in Los Angeles. The banner specializes in beauty products, including those from other brands as well as its own private-label line. It also stocks candy, housewares, stationery and trendy accessories.

The company has plans to open 13 of these beauty stores in malls across the country, with the first 10 opening this year and three more slated for next year.

The LA store features an open floor plan, color-coded displays, a beauty bar allowing customers to test different products, as well as tech-enabled mirrors, reports Retail Dive.