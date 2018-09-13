Forever 21, Tommy Bahama To Leave Magnificent Mile

Two retailers have announced plans to close their doors on flagships located along Chicago’s iconic “Magnificent Mile:” Both Forever 21 (Los Angeles) and Tommy Bahama (Seattle) will be leaving N. Michigan Avenue.

Forever 21 has been at its location for a decade and plans to vacate by the end of the year, while Tommy Bahama is currently trying to get a new retailer to sublease its space, which does not run out until 2023. It moved into the space five years ago.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the landlord for Forever 21’s two-story space is trying to rent out the upper floor as an office space.