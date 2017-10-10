Forever 21 Unveils 'Riley Rose'

Forever 21 (Los Angeles) has opened its first freestanding beauty boutique, Riley Rose, in Glendale, Calif.

Riley Rose sells brands such as H2O+ Beauty, Lime Crime, Laura Geller and the K-beauty favorite Banila Co., reports Glossy.

“We wanted to include brands that have a cult following and are more under-the-radar," Esther and Linda Chang, the children of Forever 21 founders Do Won and Jin Sook Chang, told Glossy. "We also looked to brands trending on social media that we could newly offer in a retail experience."

Forever 21 plans to open an additional 12 Riley Rose locations by early 2018.