Forever21 Debuts Taco Bell Collaboration

Forever 21 (Los Angeles) has collaborated with Taco Bell (Irvine, Calif.) on a limited-edition Taco Bell-inspired fashion collaboration that hit stores last week.

"We really took pains to make this a legitimate collection that is relevant, fun and modern," said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer of Taco Bell. She anticipates the collection will sell out quickly.

In celebration of the collaboration, the brands hosted a runway show in Los Angeles that included models in hot sauce bodysuits while guests were served tacos, according to The Straits Times.

This is the second time Taco Bell has teamed up with a fashion label; in 2014, it worked with streetwear brand The Hundreds (Los Angeles) for a line of socks.