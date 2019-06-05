Former Guess VP to Lead JCPenney’s Women’s Apparel Category

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has reportedly appointed Victor Ejarque Lopez to the position of General Merchandise Mananger, to be head of its women’s apparel category, which is known as a “troubled spot” for the retailer, according to Retail Dive.

Lopez will report to Michelle Wlazlo, the retailer’s Chief Merchandising Officer. Formerly, he was the VP and General Merchandise Manager of Global Operations at Guess (Los Angeles). He also previously worked for Polo, Kmart and Stradivarius, Retail Dive reports.

Lopez will begin at JCPenney June 10.