Joseph John Consolo Jr., 75, died last week at his residence. His career was spent working at May Company, where he retired as Corporate Vice President at the age of 62. An avid golfer, he was currently working as a starter at Club Pelican Bay in Naples, Fla.

Consolo is survived by his wife, Geraldine, daughter Tiffany, and brother Pasquale, and granddaughters, Mia, Ava and Sophia.