Former MedMen CFO Accuses Leadership of Stock Manipulation

Former MedMen Chief Financial Officer James Parker has added new allegations to his lawsuit against the cannabis retailer, according to Marijuana Business Daily. He filed a breach of contract lawsuit against his former employer in January. MedMen calls the suit “baseless” and the allegations “meritless”.

Parker claims he is entitled to additional compensation under the terms of his employment contract, but according to the suit he was denied those benefits when he was terminated in November 2018. He also accuses MedMen CEO Adam Bierman, President Andrew Modlin and Chairman of the Board Ben Rose of short-term manipulation of the company’s stock, according to the article.