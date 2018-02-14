Forty Five Ten Announces NY Flagship

Forty Five Ten (Dallas) is planning to open a store in New York next year.

The retailer currently operates five stores throughout Texas and California, making this the company’s first and only store on the East Coast. Located at New York's Hudson Yards in Manhattan, the store will be the brand’s second-largest at 16,000 square feet.

The store is set to open March 2019 and is being designed by Snarkitecture (New York) with a design concept that, according to Chain Store Age, will reflect the brand’s “regard for the unusual design element.” The location is expected to offer women’s apparel, menswear, and home and beauty categories.