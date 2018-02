The surface of the eco-sensitive concrete Fourell Tiles boasts a modern, bold finish for a smooth feel. Applicable on floors and walls, customizable sizes, thickness, colors and finishes are available. www.mergedesignco.com

Correction :

Due to an editorial error, this product ran in VMSD's January 2018 "Look Book" paired with the incorrect image on page 42. This listing displays the correct image with the intended copy.