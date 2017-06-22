Frédéric Malle Opens West Coast Flagship

LA artist Konstantin Kakanias drew black-and-white frescos in the space
Posted June 22, 2017

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle (Paris) has opened its first West Coast store location. It is perfumier Frédéric Malle’s ninth freestanding boutique.

The 1200-square-foot store opened this week in Los Angeles at 8417 Melrose Place.

LA-based artist and illustrator Konstantin Kakanias was given carte blanche to decorate part of the store. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Malle told Kakanias, “Do whatever you please. I will design the store around your ideas.”

Accordingly, Kakanias created black-and-white botanical frescoes in two rooms of the store and shelves were arranged around the artwork.

In another part of the store is a mirrored corridor that leads to a more private space, which is decorated like one of Malle’s homes, including a yellow sofa reminiscent of the one in his Long Island home.

