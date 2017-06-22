Frédéric Malle Opens West Coast Flagship

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle (Paris) has opened its first West Coast store location. It is perfumier Frédéric Malle’s ninth freestanding boutique.

The 1200-square-foot store opened this week in Los Angeles at 8417 Melrose Place.

LA-based artist and illustrator Konstantin Kakanias was given carte blanche to decorate part of the store. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Malle told Kakanias, “Do whatever you please. I will design the store around your ideas.”

Accordingly, Kakanias created black-and-white botanical frescoes in two rooms of the store and shelves were arranged around the artwork.

In another part of the store is a mirrored corridor that leads to a more private space, which is decorated like one of Malle’s homes, including a yellow sofa reminiscent of the one in his Long Island home.