Framebridge Debuts First Store

Framebridge (Washington, D.C.) opened its first brick-and-mortar storefront Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

The online purveyor of customized picture frames first location is in a 1400-square-foot space on 14th Street. Plans are already in the works for a second shop (also in D.C.), with as many as six more planned for elsewhere this year.

As the company expands, it is looking to test a range of store sizes and locations. To that end, the second store is only 400 square feet and is located in suburban Bethesda. The company will also test out different options and programs offered in its stores.

According to Washington Business Journal, the company expects the retail forays to serve as a marketing tool and complement its online presence.