Francesca’s CFO to Exit

Francesca’s Holdings Corp. (Houston) has revealed that its Chief Financial Officer Kelly Dilts will resign July 19, according to Retail Dive.

Its current Chief Accounting Officer, Cindy Thomassee, has been named as Dilts’ replacement. Thomassee has been the brand’s interim CFO in the past, from May 2012 to March 2013 and Dec. 2015 to April 2016, Retail Dive reports.

A couple months ago, Dilts reportedly accepted a $380,000 retention bonus to stay on for another year, reports Retail Dive.