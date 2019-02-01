Francesca’s Explores Alternatives

Chief Executive Officer Steve Lawrence steps down
Posted February 1, 2019

Houston-based Francesca’s announced that it is exploring strategic and financial alternatives, which could include a possible sale. Other options it may consider include financing and refinancing.

The company has not set a timeline for the process and said that it will not comment further unless the board approves a move, according toRetail Dive.

The company also announced that Francesca’s Chief Executive Officer Steve Lawrence is resigning and, effective today, is replaced by Michael Prendergast. 

