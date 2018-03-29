Francesca’s Reveals Remodel Plans

Francesca’s (Houston) plans to spend $22 million to remodel as many as 90 of its existing stores and open 35 new ones this year. The decision comes as the company revealed its most recent quarterly earnings, which included a 5-percent drop in sales for the fourth quarter as well as an 11-percent drop in same-store sales for the year.

The company believes that overhauling these stores (as well as closing 20 underperforming ones) will help boost business. To that end, the company highlighted some key aspects of its remodel plan, which include better lighting and a more open floorplan. It also plans to showcase faster-selling products such as beauty and jewelry, as well as highlight hot trends closer to the front of the store. It will also integrate “curated vignettes” so customers can purchase a complete ensemble, including the outfit, shoes and accessories.

According to Houston Chronicle, the company intends to keep a lower amount of inventory so that it can react to new trends more quickly.