FRCH Merges with Nelson

FRCH Design Worldwide (Cincinnati) has merged with Nelson (Philadelphia), one of the largest architecture firms in the country. With the merger, FRCH has become ‘FRCH, a Nelson Company,’ reports Chain Store Age.

Together, the two companies now operate 25 offices around the country with more than 1100 total employees. The new company will be co-led by Nelson's Chief Executive Officer John “Ozzie” Nelson Jr. and FRCH’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Tippmann, who will be co-ceos of the combined company.

The merger is said to allow both companies “to respond to the changing disruption across multiple industries,” according to Nelson. Tippman said the merger allows his company to have better national reach “to be closer to our clients so that we are there when they need us.”