Fred Segal Announces LA Flagship

Fred Segal (Los Angeles) announced that it will open a 22,000-square-foot flagship store in West Hollywood, Calif., this fall. The store will be located at the corner of La Cienega and Sunset Boulevard.

The location will feature a number of partnerships aimed at helping the retailer remain competitive in today’s market, according to a press release. For instance, it will feature an on-site florist, salon, café and restaurant, as well as various pop-ups and temporary designer collaborations. There will also be a number of permanent shop-in-shops including children’s boutique Eggy (Los Angeles), Framed EWE optical boutique (Phoenix) and Replika Vintage (Los Angeles).

"Fred Segal brings a collective creative viewpoint to life every day,” says Fred Segal’s President John Frierson. “People in L.A. are looking for a place to go to see what's next.”